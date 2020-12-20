“Women Empowerment Elevated Since We Came To Power”: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday spoke about various schemes on women empowerment in a ceremony held at Numali jalah parade ground, Amingaon in Guwahati.

In the ceremony, the Assam government distributed scooters to girl students under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme 2020, who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21. Around 22,245 students are slated to receive the scooters.

Addressing the ceremony CM said, “Today is a day of rewards for all of us. The opportunity to work for the motherland is a blessing. We have been thinking of renewing women’s empowerment since we came to power.”

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal distributing 'Scooters' 🛵 to meritorious girl students in Guwahati.#DrBanikantaKakatiAward https://t.co/751Bi5CwGb — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 20, 2020

“We had the good fortune to launch the Arunodoi scheme a few days ago. Arunodoi is the greatest scheme of all time in Assam. A total sum of Rs. 830 crore has been distributed to 22 lakh families under the scheme,” he added.

Sonowal also spoke about Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni, a scheme conceived by the Assam government to pave the way for generating revenues for sustainable livelihood for the women folk of Assam.

Moreover, the minister said that they have placed emphasis on the development and expansion of education.

The state government has enrolled 10 lakhs students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme for the year 2016-19. The Education department has given admission to 4,080,71 college students this year free of cost.

Furthermore, under the scheme, graduate and post-graduate students will receive Rs.1000-1500 in their accounts to purchase textbooks.