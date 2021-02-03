Women Panel Seeks Probe Into Zubeen’s Explicit Remark On Nishita Goswami

Zubeen Garg’s recent sexually explicit remarks on actor Nishita Goswami drew sharp criticism from many as well as the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) with a probe being demanded into the matter by the latter.

The women panel asked the police to carry out a thorough probe on Zubeen’s highly objectionable remarks on the actress at an award function in Guwahati recently. They have asked the police revert back to them as soon as possible.

The commission has also sent a copy of its instruction to the DGP asking him to do the needful.

Amid heavy criticism for Zubeen’s offensive remarks violating a woman’s dignity and also ‘insulting’ a member of the LGBTQ community at the same event, several activists have demanded an apology from the singer.

The singer’s remarks, which he made during Prag Cine Awards 2021 on Saturday, ignited massive outrage on social media.

Milin Dutta, an LGBTQ rights activist, said he was allegedly misbehaved by the singer on stage by not letting him speak a single line. He reiterated that Zubeen shushed him when he tried to say a few words about the motivation behind producing a film on the LGBTQ community.

“Society should step in and condemn such incidents before they become a part of the public psyche,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nishita Goswami, who was at the receiving end of the allegedly “sexist” remark, shared a picture on her Facebook handle which stated – “She is a woman, she is a mother, she is a daughter, she is a wife. Respect female”.

Speaking to Inside Northeast, she said the incident had left a scarring effect on some of her family members. She also added that the ordeal left her “mentally disturbed”.

“We all know that Zubeen da is like a brother to me and he does not think much and likes to joke around. It is rather unfortunate, however, that such comments were made at a show attended by thousands of people in wide view of the public,” Goswami told Inside Northeast.

She further said that Zubeen should have been “aware of the surroundings” before making such a remark.