Women’s College, MCH Wing To Come Up In Barpeta: HBS

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for a women’s college, maternity and child health wing (MCH), and two road projects in the Barpeta district.

Sarma and state BJP president Ranjit Dass laid the foundation of a new model women’s college that will come up in Barpeta’s Chenga area.

“The government of Assam has always been has always been ahead in empowering women by investing in their education and career,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Furthermore, the minister also laid the foundation stone of a 100-bed Maternity & Child Health (MCH) wing worth Rs. 25.61 crores at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta.

“ …shall be a milestone for strengthening healthcare delivery for women & children in the district,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the minister laid the foundation stones of two signature road projects of SOPD- G.

The first road project will be an improvement of Chenga Bahari Road (5 Kms) worth Rs 10 crores.

The second project of worth rupees ten crores would be the Nakhanda E & D Embankment Road from Nakhanda Bridge Approach to Barpeta-Baghbar Road at Nalirpam (5 km).