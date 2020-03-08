Women’s T20: AUS beat IND by 85 runs

Australia beat India by 85 runs to win the Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing a huge total of 185, India got off to a horrible start losing in-form opener Shafali Verma in the first over.

WORLD CHAMPIONS ON HOME SOIL



The wickets kept on falling as Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur departed in the powerplay overs. Taniya Bhatia went off the field too after getting hit on the helmet. Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (18) contributed with cameos but could not help India get close to the target.

The wickets kept falling as India got all out for 99 runs with five balls to go. Megan Schutt took four wickets in the innings. Australia defending the World Champions title and won the tournament for the fifth time in history.