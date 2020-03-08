SportsTop Stories

Women’s T20: India lose early wickets chasing 185

Chasing a target of 185 runs set by Australia, India were 76/5 in 14 overs in the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Australia after winning the toss decided to bat first and scored 184 runs in the stipulated 20 overs losing four wickets.  

Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored blistering half-centuries to give a solid start to the innings.

Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls studded with seven fours and five sixes while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking two wickets for 38 runs in four overs. 

