Sports

Women’s T20 WC Final: India to take on Australia

By Pratidin Bureau
32

In the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, India will take on defending champion Australia in the final Melbourne on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM Indian time.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to both Indian and Australian teams ahead of the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Team India remained unbeaten so far and topped the group stage. They have also defeated four-time champion Australia in the tournament opener. On the other hand, India’s semifinal match against England was washed out due to rain.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark following heavy rainfall

Regional

Mizoram Bans Import of Pigs

Regional

Assam govt. should apologise: AASU

National

Sitharaman to spend Diwali with troops in NE

Regional

Dudhnoi Accident: Locals Attack Doctors

National

Family distributes free home-made cloth bags

Comments
Loading...