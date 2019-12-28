Won’t Allow BJP To Destroy Assam’s Culture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing his first rally in Guwahati after protests erupted in Assam against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act expressed concern that the state might be slipping back into the circle of violence over the continuing protests and that Congress would not allow the saffron party to destroy the state’s history, culture, and language.

Gandhi said that the spirit of the Assam Accord should not be ruined. He said, “Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, youth is protesting, in other states, protests are happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to the voice of the people.”

He said that the Assam Accord had brought peace to the state adding that they will not allow BJP and RSS to control Assam. The people of the state will be responsible for the control of the state. We will not let it happen, said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that I got a message of peace and harmony from Assam but today the peace and harmony of the state have lost. He also said that the BJP spread resentment in the entire country and also destroyed the economy of the country.

The Congress leader further reiterated that BJP is scared of the voice of the agitating people and therefore they killed the people’s agitating voice by killing the people.

He further stated that the unemployment problem is highest during the rule of BJP in 45 years.