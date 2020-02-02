Won’t be an adviser: Rajbongshi

Amid the controversy over a new post at the Assam Sahitya Sabha, the apex literary body president Paramananda Rajbongshi declined the speculation and made it clear that he “opposes the creation of Sabha adviser post”.

“From today onwards, I will become a former president of the Sabha and I won’t let the Sabha create a new post,” Rajbongshi said while speaking to media at the 75th biennial session of the Sabha at Sualkuchi on Sunday morning.

However, he stated that he would help the Sabha authorities in every step. “I am ready to help the Sabha whenever they need me. Also, the Assamese language should be made compulsory for government jobs in the State,” he said.

The 75th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha began at Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday. The former director general of Assam Police, Kuladhar Saikia will take over as the new president of the Sahitya Sabha. Around 3,000 litterateurs, including locals and foreigners, are expected to throng Sualkuchi to attend the conference.