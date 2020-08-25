‘Won’t Contest Next Assembly Elections,’ Clarifies Himanta

Rubbishing rumours, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that he will not be contesting the next state assembly elections and wants the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to win the elections with over a hundred seats.

Taking it to Twitter, Sarma clarified he is not chasing any “post and position” and is only committed to work for the state and its people.

A tweet posted by Sarma read, “Few people feel that I am after some post and position. My only ambition is to see a BJP GOVT with 100+ seats. In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. “Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi””.

He further stated, “As I have already indicated in several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting the next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam’s future, we need to have a strong nationalist government”.