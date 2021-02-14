Won’t Forget Their Martyrdom: Ministers’ Homage To Jawans In Pulwama Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers on Sunday paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed in a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019 and said the country will never forget the martyrs’ supreme sacrifice.

PM Modi wrote in a tweet, “Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom.”

“India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice,” Rajnath Singh tweeted on the Pulwama terror attack which took place exactly two years ago.

“I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack,” Singh tweeted.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, “I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered the brave soldiers killed in Pulwama.”Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you,” Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car filled with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, near Pulwama.

Over 40 of some 2,500 CRPF personnel travelling in the convoy of 78 buses were killed in the deadliest terror attack targeting troops.