Won’t Separate Children from Parents: Venugopal to SC

Centre’s top law officer KK Venugopal on Monday promised the Supreme Court that the children will not be separated from their parents who were not included in the National Register of Citizens’ but their parents made it to it.

The top court was hearing a request filed by a non-profit that complained there were 60 children in detention centers because their citizenship was yet to be established. In these 60 cases, the application said, one or both parents had made it to the citizens’ register but the children were detained because they could not clear the citizenship test.

Attorney General KC Venugopal while stating this, told the top court, “I cannot conceive children being sent to detention centers. Where parents have been given citizenship through NRC, the children will not be sent to detention centers for now.”

Moreover, a bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the government to file an affidavit in four weeks.