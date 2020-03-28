Won’t tolerate attacks on cops: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed strong displeasure on various incidents of police attack by common people, who were working day and night in greater public interest.

Sonowal said that at this crucial hour people must cooperate with police and the government would not tolerate any such attack on the police.

I'm anguished at the reports of stone pelting on our security personnel, who were enforcing #Lockdown21 for safety and security of the people, at some places.



I request everyone to cooperate with our security forces and maintain social distancing. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 28, 2020

CM Sonowal visited Golaghat district on Saturday to take stock of preparedness of the health department to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the district. He visited the newly developed isolation ward and other facilities of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital. The Chief Minister also held a discussion with the district administration officials to review its preparedness against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister in the meeting directed the district administration to carry out extensive awareness drive among people on COVID-19 and also on the importance of lockdown declared by the Prime Minister in the country. He asked the district administration to ensure availability of essential commodities amongst people and to keep close watch on the market so that hoarding of essential commodities could not take place leading to escalation of prices.

Later the Chief Minister also visited Diphu Medical College and Hospital (old block) and inspected the isolation ward and ICU facilities. He also held a discussion with the district administration on its preparedness to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in a meeting held at Diphu Circuit House.

Minister for Hills Areas Development Sum Ronghang, MP Haren Singh Bey, MLA Nomal Momin, CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ranghang, DC Mukul Kumar Saikia, Senior Police Officials and Health functionaries were present in the meeting.