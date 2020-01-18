World Bank Sanctions Rs. 630Cr to AIWT

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Ferry Services
59

The World Bank has approved a loan of Rs. 630 crore to the Assam Inland Water Transport (AIWT) for the modernization of ferry services of the state.

According to an official statement, under the AIWT project, the infrastructure of passenger ferry services will be improved. The statement further stated that the capacity of institutions running inland water transport will be strengthened.

As per the statement issued by the department, it has been stated that better-designed terminals and energy-efficient vessels will make the ferry services more sustainable with the least disruption to nature.

According to reports, the total cost of the project is Rs. 770 crore, out of which the World Bank provides Rs. 630 crore. The loan was signed between AIWTP and the Country Director, India, World Bank in presence of Additional Secretary (FB&ADB), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India in New Delhi.  

The project aims to improve the infrastructure of ferry services and also ensure the safety of women passengers.

The terminals will have better access, lighting, and signages, while the new vessels will be equipped with individual seats and washroom facilities.

A strengthened regulatory regime will ensure reduced overloading, adherence to time schedule and better crew standards.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Prithvi-2 missile testfired successfully

Regional

Phani Bhusan Choudhury admitted to hospital

Regional

Sacred Heart Palliative Care, silently taking care of the terminally ill

Pratidin Exclusive

Pratidin Time raises 20 Lakhs For Mother Old Age home

Regional

‘Bulbul Can Sing’ and others bag awards at IFFM

National

“India has one lawyer for 1,800 people”: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Comments
Loading...