World-Class Museum To Come Up In Sivasagar

By Pratidin Bureau
A world-class museum is set to be built at the historic Rupahipathar in Sivasagar in a bid to preserve and beautify the archaeological sites of the district, Assam Minister for Archaeological matter Keshab Mahanta said on Friday.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also informed the same through twitter.

“The Assam Heritage Bill was passed to protect our state’s rich heritages. Moreover, a world class museum will be established in iconic site Sivasagar,” he tweeted.

The Chief Minister said that the Central government earmarked Sivasagar as one of the five iconic sites in the country and therefore, taken several steps for the protection, preservation and beautification of the historical monuments of the district.

The remarks were made during the inauguration ceremony of the World Heritage Week 2020 at Sivasagar.

Furthermore, Mahanta said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,500 crore for the preservation and beautification of the cultural heritage. Sivasagar has also been declared as iconic sites along with four other sites.

