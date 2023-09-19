Assam, Manipur Among Other States Named in Canada’s New Travel Advisory for India

The Canadian Government has named states of Northeast India including Assam and Manipur in its latest updated travel advisory and asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to these areas due to a high risk of terrorism and insurgency.
The travel advisory issued by Canada on Tuesday comes amid tensions prevailing between the two countries over the death of prominent Sikh leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The travel advisory also asked citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution in India due to threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”. The advisory also mentioned the names of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
The Candian advisory read, “Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh.”
“Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and exploded ordnance: Gujarat Punjab Rajasthan," it further read.
Notably, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia, was fatally shot in his truck in June by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC. His assassination shocked and angered the sizable Sikh community in Canada, which numbers in the hundreds of thousands. India had previously designated Nijjar as a terrorist threat, associating him with a Sikh separatist movement.
Canada expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat from the country following "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Nijjar. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, confirmed the expulsion of the Indian diplomat and revealed that the individual in question is the head of the Indian intelligence agency in Canada. Joly emphasized that Canada is committed to uncovering the truth behind Nijjar's assassination.
Right after this move of the Canadian Government, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the allegations as ‘absurd ‘and ‘motivated’. On the other hand, world leaders also expressed their ‘deep concerns’ on the accusations leveled against India.