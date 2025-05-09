Karachi Port Ablaze! INS Vikrant Unleashes India’s Vengeance

In a decisive counter-offensive following Pakistan’s missile attacks on Indian territory, India launched targeted strikes on key strategic sites across Pakistan, including the Karachi Port and several major cities. The retaliatory action marks a sharp escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Advertisment

According to initial reports, over a dozen powerful explosions were heard around Karachi Harbour, severely disrupting operations at one of Pakistan’s most critical maritime hubs. Among the most significant developments was a massive explosion near the official residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, suggesting that India’s response was both calculated and assertive.

The counterattack came just hours after Pakistan fired eight missiles into Indian regions including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Indian air defence systems—most notably the S-400 and Akash platforms—intercepted and neutralized all incoming projectiles, preventing casualties or infrastructure damage.

India’s response aligns with its stated policy of proportionate retaliation. Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, had already set the precedent for firm military action. Reaffirming the government’s position, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “Escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.”

Meanwhile, heightened alert levels were evident in Jammu and at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, where a full blackout was implemented as a precautionary measure. Security forces remain on high alert across multiple border states amid the evolving situation.