Necrophilia on Rise: Pakistani Parents Put Padlock on Daughters’ Graves

As cases of necrophilia are on the rise in Pakistan, a shocking incident reveals that parents in the country have now begun to put padlocks on their dead daughters’ graves to guard them against rape, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to reports, in a bizarre sight, the parents in the country have begun to put padlocks on their daughters’ graves as a desperate attempt to ensure the sanctity of the dead bodies, the urge to protect their loved ones considering the rampant rise in necrophilia. This was to ensure that some randy monsters doesn’t cherry-pick them to satiate their lust.
The author of the book ‘The Curse of God, why I left Islam’ Harris Sultan blamed hard-line Islamist ideology for such perverted acts.
Taking to twitter, he shared a picture of a grave with padlock on it with the caption, “Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave.”
Necrophilia is term derived from two Greek words philos (attraction to/love) and nekros (dead body) meaning involvement of sexual attraction to a dead body.