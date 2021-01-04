Top StoriesNational

“World’s Biggest COVID Vaccine Drive To Begin In India” – PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
Just a day after two COVID-19 vaccines were approved in India for restricted emergency use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the world’s biggest vaccination drive will begin in the country very soon.

He said the country is proud of the scientists and technicians and lauded them for the “Made in India” vaccines.

“World’s biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India. For this, the country is proud of the contributions of its scientists and technicians,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi, while addressing scientists at the National Metrology Conclave, said it must be ensured that “Made in India” products should not only have global demand but also global acceptance.

“Quality is as much important as quantity, our standards should rise with our scale in our quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

On Sunday, Serum institute’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ got approval from India’s drug regulator for emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive vaccination drive.

