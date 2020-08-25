World’s Fastest Man Usain Bolt Tests COVID+

The fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself at his home in Jamaica.

Incidentally, this development came around a week after the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist threw his 34th birthday bash. Reportedly, it was a mask-free party.

Later, he took to Twitter to announce his positive status.

In a video, which appears to have been recorded by the world-famous athlete himself, he informs everyone that he took the test on Saturday, and also tells that he doesn’t have any symptoms caused by the novel corona virus.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

He also informs that his respiratory functions are fine.