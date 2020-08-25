Top StoriesHealthWorld

World’s Fastest Man Usain Bolt Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
8

The fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself at his home in Jamaica.

Incidentally, this development came around a week after the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist threw his 34th birthday bash. Reportedly, it was a mask-free party.

Later, he took to Twitter to announce his positive status.

Related News

COVID-19 Pandemic: AHSEC To Reduce Syllabus by 30%

UP Journalist Shot Dead, 4 Arrested

India’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 3.17 Million

Assam: 2 COVID Test Centers Closed for Violation Norms

In a video, which appears to have been recorded by the world-famous athlete himself, he informs everyone that he took the test on Saturday, and also tells that he doesn’t have any symptoms caused by the novel corona virus.

He also informs that his respiratory functions are fine.

You might also like
Technology

Indian Navy acquires deep submarine rescue vehicles

Regional

HS Result: Toppers of Arts stream

Regional

“Play active role at committee for clause 6”: CM to AASU

National

PM Modi Lauds Advani for Empowering Indians

World

Saudi King Agrees to increase oil production, says President Trump

Sports

Hima Skips, Vismaya Wins Gold

Comments
Loading...