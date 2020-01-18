World’s shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

Khagendra Thapa Magar, the world’s shortest man who could walk, as recognized by the Guinness World Records, died Friday at an age of 27, at a hospital in Nepal.

According to his family, he was suffering from Pneumonia, later his heart was also affected that caused his death. After Khagendra Thapa Magar’s 18th birthday, he was declared the world’s shortest man in the year 2010. However, he lost the title to Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6 centimeters.

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief “Craig Glenday” express sadness over Khagendra Thapa Magar’s death and said, “We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us,”

Magar became an official face of Nepal’s tourism campaign, which featured him as the smallest man in a country that is home to the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.