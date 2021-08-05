Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Becomes 2nd Indian To Bag Silver In Olympic Games

In a glorious moment for India, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has bagged a silver medal in the men’s 57 kg freestyle event after a 4-7 loss to Russia’s Zavur Uguev in the finals on Thursday.

Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar, to win silver at the prestigious Olympic games. He is also the fifth wrestler to win an Olympic Medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking pride in Dahiya’s accomplishment said, “Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulating the wrestler, tweeted, “Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are WINNER. Kudos to your efforts. Congratulations on bagging silver in Freestyle Wrestling in 57 kg category in Tokyo 2020. Well done. We are proud of you”.

Ravi Dahiya is the reigning Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category and a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships. He was also the silver medallist at the U23 World Championship in 2018.

Also Read: Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah Congratulate Men’s Hockey Team On Historic Win At Olympics