Wrestler Ritika Phogat Commits Suicide

Wrestler Ritika Phogat, the maternal cousin of Babita Phogat reportedly committed suicide after losing the final match of a wrestling tournament. According to media reports, it has been claimed that the reason behind suicide was the embarrassment that Ritika suffered due to her loss in the match.

Wrestling runs in the Phogat family, with Geeta and Babita Phogat leading the charge, as was seen in the famous Bollywood movie Dangal.

Ritika, following the trend, was a state-level wrestler. She was competing in the sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur. The competition started on March 12, with the final scheduled on March 14, reported Times Now.

Ritika fought her way to the final of the tournament and reportedly lost the decider by the narrowest of margins. The shock of the defeat reportedly triggered her to take the extreme decision of ending her life.

Mahavir Phogat, the father of the Phogat sisters, is also said to have been present at the tournament.