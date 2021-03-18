Top StoriesSports

Wrestler Ritika Phogat Commits Suicide

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Wrestler Ritika Phogat, the maternal cousin of Babita Phogat reportedly committed suicide after losing the final match of a wrestling tournament. According to media reports, it has been claimed that the reason behind suicide was the embarrassment that Ritika suffered due to her loss in the match.  

Wrestling runs in the Phogat family, with Geeta and Babita Phogat leading the charge, as was seen in the famous Bollywood movie Dangal.

Ritika, following the trend, was a state-level wrestler. She was competing in the sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur. The competition started on March 12, with the final scheduled on March 14, reported Times Now.

Related News

COVID-19: 35,871 New Cases Reported in 24 Hrs, Highest Since…

Assam Polls: Congress Announces Last List of Candidates

Assam Election: PM Modi To Address Rally at Karimganj Today

Night Curfew Imposed In Sikkim to Check COVID-19

Ritika fought her way to the final of the tournament and reportedly lost the decider by the narrowest of margins. The shock of the defeat reportedly triggered her to take the extreme decision of ending her life.

Mahavir Phogat, the father of the Phogat sisters, is also said to have been present at the tournament. 

You might also like
Regional

Tripura Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 102 COVID Cases

National

BCom Sees Highest Admission In DU

Regional

CAB Protest | Akhil to start hunger strike on Uruka

Sports

SC lifts life ban on S Sreesanth

Top Stories

TOI Guwahati Scribe Naresh Mitra passes away

Regional

Himanta’s political bait for the tea tribe

Comments
Loading...