Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night but is asymptomatic. She took to her twitter handle and announced the same.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you,” she tweeted.

Her coach Om Prakash Dahiya also tested positive for coronavirus. Phogat and Dahiya hence could not attend the virtual National Sports Day awards ceremony on Saturday.

As the resumption of national camp was planned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in Lucknow from September 1, Phogat was one of the first wrestlers to raise health safety concerns.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) and WFI later decided to postponed the camp.

Phogat, 26, is among the five athletes who received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year. She is only Indian woman to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

