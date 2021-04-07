Top StoriesRegional

Writer Sikha Sarma Arrested On Charges Of Sedition

By Pratidin Bureau
Well-known Assamese writer Sikha Sarma has landed herself in trouble yet again. On Tuesday evening, she was arrested by Dispur police for her derogatory and controversial Facebook post on the martyrs of Chhattisgarh naxal attack.

On 5th April, Sarma posted a Facebook status which read , “Salaried professionals who die in the line of duty cannot be termed martyrs. Going by that logic, electricity department workers who die of electrocution should also be labelled martyrs. Do not make people sentiment, media.”

Her post triggered anger among netizens with many criticizing the outspoken writer. Two advocates filed a case against Sarma under Dispur Police station case no. 1281/21 under Section 294 (a) / 124 A / 500 / 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 45 of the  IT Act.

“This is in utter disrepute to the honour of our soldiers and such distasteful remarks not only reduce the unparalleled sacrifice of our jawans to a mere ‘money making discourse’, but is also verbal assault on the spirit and sanctity of service of the nation,” the advocates said.

