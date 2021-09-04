WWE Champion John Cena’s Photo Tribute To Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away due to a cardiac arrest on September 2.

The image garnered atleast 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor. Dhawan was a co-star of Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

However, Cena did not write a caption for Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen,

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.