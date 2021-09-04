WWE Champion John Cena’s Photo Tribute To Sidharth Shukla Goes Viral

By Pratidin Bureau on September 4, 2021

Hollywood star and WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away due to a cardiac arrest on September 2.

The image garnered atleast 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website.

The post was also liked by Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor. Dhawan was a co-star of Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

However, Cena did not write a caption for Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen,

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

He had even shared a picture of Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

john cenaSidharth Shukla
Related Posts

Amit Shah Exhorts Mirabai Not To Be Content With Silver And Aim For Gold

9,000 Vacancies To Be Filled In Assam Health Dept: Keshab Mahanta

Guwahati: Kohuwa Collective Reimagines Slow Food Culture Sustainably

Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Taliban Fire Weapons In Air

Assam: Education Dept Issues New SOP To Conduct Classes

Guwahati: RRIH Distributes Preventive Medicines Under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Surgical Masks More Effective At Curbing Covid: Study