Y+ Security Granted To Ravi Kishan After Threat Calls

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday granted Y+ security to actor and BJP politician Ravi Kishan after he received threat calls for speaking about Bollywood and its alleged drug nexus.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the actor said that he would continue to raise his voice for the sake of the youth of this country and for the future of the film industry.

“I’ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youths & future of film industry. I didn’t think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai (Will even take a bullet or two for the country. I don’t worry about it),” Ravi told ANI.

Earlier in the Parliament, Ravi had raised the drug addiction issue and in response, actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had launched a scathing attack on Ravi saying that she completely disagreed with those who called the entertainment industry a “gutter”, referring to a comment made by Kangana Ranaut.

“People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really disassociate,” she said.

“Jis thali mein khate hai usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai ,” she added, referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

Ravi, in response, said that he is a son of a priest and had worked his way up.

“There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films,” Ravi told ANI.

The actor thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing security for his ‘family and the people of his constituency.