Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Karimganj, 1 Held

A huge quantity of illicit drugs was seized by Karimganj police on Wednesday.

As many as 100,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore were recovered during an operation by a team of Veterbond AD camp under Ratabari police station.

The drugs were seized while they were being transported to Aizawl in an Innova vehicle. The driver has been arrested in connection to it.

“In a successful operation, a team of Veterbond AD camp under Ratabari PS recovered a huge consignment of 100,000 YABA tablets worth 3 crores which was on the way from Aizawl. 1 arrested and an Innova detained,” Karimganj police wrote on Twitter.