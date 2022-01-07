Yaba Tablets Worth 1.5 Crore Seized In Guwahati, 2 Held

Two suspected inter-state drug smugglers have been arrested by Guwahati police with a huge cache of drugs worth crores.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

As many as 70,000 Yaba tablets were seized from their possession worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and seized the drugs.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “In a major op, a special squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta intercepted a truck, and nabbed two members of an interstate drugs supply network. The squad has seized 70,000 World is Yours tablets. Well done. Keep it up.”