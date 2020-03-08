NationalBusinessTop Stories

Yes Bank founder arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
255

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering case against him and others. He was arrested following two days of interrogation by the ED in Mumbai. Kapoor was questioned for over 15 hours on Saturday and was arrested early Sunday morning.

The case against Kapoor is linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) as the loans given by the Yes bank to the company allegedly turned non-performing assets (NPAs). The ED recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action of the ED came after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank that capped withdrawals at 50,000 rupees per account. The RBI also superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

1 Army man dead in Arunachal accident

Regional

Storm lashes parts of Assam

National

Biopic on PM Modi a joke: Urmila Matondkar

National

‘JeM’ plans to bomb railway stations, temples

Regional

Two Bangladeshis detained at Bokajan

National

Sushil Chandra appointed new Election Commissioner

Comments
Loading...