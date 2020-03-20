Yes Bank Founder Sent to Judicial Custody

A special court in Mumbai sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody on Friday till April 2.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had custody of Kapoor, who was arrested on money laundering charges till March 20.

The ED took Rana Kapoor into their custody on March 8 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The former MD and CEO of the private lender were allegedly not cooperating in the probe related to the Yes Bank crisis.

Kapoor was initially remanded in the ED custody till March 11 which was later extended up to March 20.

Moreover, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani was questioned by the ED for about nine hours on Thursday in connection with possible links to the case against Kapoor and others.

Ambani has been called again for another round of questioning on March 30.