Yes Bank on Wednesday resumed its operations and all its banking services are available for its customers from 6 PM today.

The Bank in a tweet said, “Full banking services will resume from 18:00 hours IST on March 18, 2020.”

Also, the branches of Yes Bank will open one hour earlier at 8:30 AM from Thursday to 21st of March, 2020.

It has also extended banking hours across branches for senior citizen customers from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM till 27th of this month.