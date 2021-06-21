NationalTop StoriesWorld

Yoga Originated In Nepal: PM Oli

By Pratidin Bureau

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has claimed that Yoga was originated in Nepal.

He added that India wasn’t around when Yoga started in the world.

“Yoga originated in Nepal, not in India. At the time when Yoga came into existence, there was no existence of India; it was divided into factions,” he said.

While addressing a program on the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Oli said that Indian experts have been hiding facts about it.

“India that exists now wasn’t there in the past. India at that time was divided into different factions,” PM Oli said.

“Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or sub-continent,” he added.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested this date as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Notably in July last year, PM Oli had claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali.

“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Oli claimed.

He had also blamed India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.”

