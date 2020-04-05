Yoga Therapy introduced for COVID-19 patients in Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
To refresh the minds of the COVID-19 positive patients, the Assam Health Department has introduced Yoga Therapy among them. The Yoga Therapy by the experts though video conference was introduced at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

Yoga Therapy among the patients has been introduced as part of the necessary steps for physical and mental well-being of COVID-19 positive people. According to health department sources, the Yoga Therapy through video conference will keep the minds of the patients engaged.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted regarding the same on Sunday.

