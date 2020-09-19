Top StoriesNational

Yogi Adityanath Announces India’s “Biggest” Film City In UP

By Pratidin Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the UP government will be setting up the country’s “biggest” film city in the state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The announcement was made during a review meeting of development projects of the Meerut division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts.

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.

A total cost of over Rs 2000 crore has been sanctioned for seven ongoing projects in the state, it added.

The CM also interacted with MPs and MLAs of the region and took cognisance of the issues raised by them.

