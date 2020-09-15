Yogi Adityanath Names “Mughal Museum” After Shivaji

In yet another name-change by the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the upcoming “Mughal Museum” near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal will be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The decision, as per The Indian Express, was taken at a review meeting of development works of Agra division.

The report quoted a government spokesperson as saying, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to name the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He made it clear that his government always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with.”

The CM, during the meeting, reportedly questioned as to how could the Mughals be “our heroes”. He also said that naming it after Shivaji “will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem.”

The foundation stone of the upcoming museum was laid by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in January 2016 to apprise the tourists about the Mughal era’s weapons, culture and dresses among others.