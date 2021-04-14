Yogi Adityanath Tests COVID-19 Positive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

“When the initial symptoms were seen, I got myself tested for Covid and my report came back as positive. I am in self-isolation and fully following the instructions of physicians. I am doing all work virtually,” he tweeted in Hindi

Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of being infected with the disease comes on the same as that of the former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who too has tested positive for the deadly virus.

Adityanath was inoculated with the first dose in Lucknow earlier this month.

The Chief Minister had been actively campaigning for BJP in West Bengal that is voting in eight-phase assembly election.