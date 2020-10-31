Yogi Warns Of New Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a speech on Saturday, said that the government is working to bring a strict law in order to curb incidents of ‘love jihad’.

In his speech, he referred to the order of the Allahabad high court which said religious conversion is not necessary for marriage.

“Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘Love-Jihad’, we’ll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters’ respect, if you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ journey will begin,” he warned.

‘Love jihad’ is a term forged by some Hindu groups to describe a “so-called” conspiracy where Muslim men forcefully convert Hindu women to Islam and marry.