Younger Brother of Donald Trump Dies

Younger brother of US President Donald Trump, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night. His death came a day after Trump paid him a visit at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center that he was admitted in.

Robert Trump, a business executive and a real estate developer, at 72 was two years younger than President Trump.

This was informed by POTUS himself.

Reuters quoted the President as saying, “t is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The cause of death was however not revealed.