In a shocking incident late Tuesday night, an elder brother stabbed his younger brother to death due to a family feud in Barpeta road.

According to sources, the elder brother used a khukri knife to stab his brother multiple times, right in front of their mother.

The deceased younger brother was identified as one Moinul Hussain. The accused, Mokbul Hussain, has been arrested by police soon after.

The incident happened in Kalahbhanga of Barpeta.