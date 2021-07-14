Youth Injured During Protest Against Chandrapur Dumping Site | In Pics & Video

Chandrapur residents and members of All Assam Students Union on Wednesday held massive protests and stopped at least 20 garbage dumpers from entering the old defunct thermal plant of APGCL being used as the new dumping site for the Kamrup Metro districts.

During the agitation, the police resorted to lathi-charge and a young protestor sustained injuries on his head.

Source: PratidinTime

The protesters held a rally and carried out road blockades across the Narangi – Chandrapur- Morigaon route.

There have been ongoing protests in Chandrapur by the locals and the students’ body since the end of June.

The offloading of the garbage by Gauhati Municipal Corporation at the Chandrapur dumping site had begun on June 28.

The government had identified four sites for setting up Integrated Solid Waste Management Facilities, of which, the defunct thermal plant at Chandrapur has been chosen as one.

However, residents have feared as the ISWMF is yet to be set up, the site will be used as a dumping ground and will turn out to be another Boragaon in the making.

The residents feel the dumping site poses a severe threat to the flora and fauna of the region.