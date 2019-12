In a sensational incident, a young boy died on the spot after being hit a speeding bus (AS-20-1367) in Guwahati on Thursday. The accident took place at Adabari area in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Farhan Nadim, who hailed from Garigaon area. According to an eye witness, the boy was riding a scooter, when the speeding ASTC bus hit him.

The driver and handyman of the ASTC bus fled from the spot immediately after the accident. Meanwhile, the bus was seized by the police.