Youth Should Actively Participate in Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Interacting with the students at Dibrugarh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that youth should actively participate in politics and fight for Assam if one feels that the state is being robbed.

The veteran Congress leader is on the state for a two-day visit starting today to campaign for the respective candidates nominated for the Assam Assembly Elections. “Democracy means voice of Assam should control the state. If we don’t include students then there can be no democracy,” said Gandhi while interacting with thousands of students at Lahowal.

Urging the students to actively participate in politics, he said that the students will have to fight with love nit with stones or lathis.

He also reiterated the issues of tea labourers, privatization of airports during his interaction with the students.

“You think democracy is declining. Youth is unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can’t ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country,” said Gandhi.