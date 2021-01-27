YouTube Indefinitely Suspends Donald Trump’s Account

Following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, Former US president Donald Trump’s YouTube account, which has around three million subscribers, has been indefinitely suspended on Wednesday.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson said. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

Trump’s account will remain online but the former president will not be able to post new videos. Comments under existing videos will remain disabled, the Guardian reported. The company did not give any indication as to when the suspension would be lifted. It will stop Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani from monetizing his content on the platform.

The Google-owned, YouTube is one of several major tech platforms that took action against Trump in early January, citing a risk that his messages could incite violence.

It may be stated that Twitter on 8 January banned Trump permanently from its platforms in all capacities. It suspended Trump’s personal Twitter account and cracked down on other accounts Trump attempted to tweet from to evade the ban, including the official presidential account @POTUS and his campaign account @TeamTrump. After Trump left office, @POTUS was turned over to Joe Biden.

Trump remains suspended from Facebook and Instagram pending a decision from the platform’s Oversight Board. The board comprises 30 officials from around the world who work as Facebook’s “supreme court”, meant to have a more objective final say on the social network’s moderation decisions. It has not yet announced when the board will take up the issue.