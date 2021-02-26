Yusuf Pathan Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Former India all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan, has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday.

A two-time World Cup winner, Yusuf also won the Indian Premier League twice with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and 2014, and once with Rajasthan Royals in 2018. He is the older brother of former Indian cricket Irfan Pathan.

Yusuf took to twitter and issued a retirement statement.

“I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love,” tweeted Yusuf.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

Since making his international debut in 2007, Yusuf played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

Yusuf scored 810 ODI runs and 236 T20I runs for India. He also picked up 46 wickets in limited-overs international cricket.

It was in T20s, though, that Yusuf was the most effective as a power hitter. In 274 T20s, he scored 4852 runs at a strike rate of 139.34 and picked up 99 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63 runs per over.

He last played for India in an ODI against South Africa at Johannesburg in March 2012.