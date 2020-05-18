Zee News Employees test positive for COVID-19

The global pandemic has now become a personal story for Zee Media. Last Friday, one of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. Afterwhich, team Zee news initiated mass testing of all those who could have been in direct or indirect contact with the said individual.

So far 28 of their teammates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort.

These are difficult times. 28 of my colleagues at @ZeeNews have tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully all of them are fine,mostly asymptomatic. I wish them a speedy recovery and salute their courage & professionalism. Sharing the official statement with you. pic.twitter.com/50yW2auj0Y — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) May 18, 2020

“We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection, in coordiation with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed. Our office, newsroom and studios have been sealed for sanitisation. The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being”, Zee News said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the testing of the rest of the employees will continue. The ICMR too has relaxed its testing norms to allow us to test asymptomatic individuals who might be COVID-19 positive and carriers of the disease. This might lead to a greater number of COVID-19 cases being identified, isolated and treated. We believe this is the best way to fight the pandemic, the statement added.