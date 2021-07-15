Zika Virus Cases in Kerala Rises to 28

Five new cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kerala taking the tally in the state to 28. The state, which is also dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak, now has 28 Zika virus cases.

Of the new cases, four are women, two are natives of Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram, where a cluster of the disease was identified in a three-kilometre radius, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

The other infected people hail from East Fort, Kunnukuzhi, and Pattom in the district. All the samples were tested at the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha.

“Four samples were sent from a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, while one was collected by the Health Department as part of surveillance. With this, the total number of infections in the state rose to 28,” the minister said, according to news agency PTI.

The 16 other samples that had gone for tests have come back negative, the report said.

The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday said that a cluster of the deadly Zika virus was identified within a 3 km radius of Anayara, and measures are being taken to exterminate all mosquitoes in the area in order to prevent further spread.

A control room has also been set up at the district medical office to monitor the outbreak in the state capital, according to reports.

The Zika threat also looms over the coastal district of Mangaluru in Karnataka that shares its border with Kerala.

Mangaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar has issued notice to all Gram Panchayats to put in place preventive measures.

ALSO READ: P S Sreedharan Pillai Takes Oath As Goa Governor