A Zomato food delivery boy was arrested by Jorhat police on Monday for allegedly peddling drugs in the region.

The delivery boy was identified as Arindam. Two other persons, identified as Raj Sahu and Vicky Choudhury, have also been arrested in connection to the case.

As per reports, the delivery boy was nabbed by locals of Rajamaidam’s new colony where he was allegedly peddling drugs. He was handed over to the police soon after.