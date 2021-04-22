Zomato Launches COVID Emergency Feature For Food Delivery

In an attempt to help COVID infected patients, food delivery application Zomato has launched a new emergency feature to delivery food on a priority basis to them.

Sharing the retweeted update on their official Twitter handle of CEO Deepankar Goyal which read: Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies” feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout.

He further wrote: At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others. All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders, and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now.

The food application urged people not to misuse the feature, and only use it in actual emergency situations.