Zubeen Appears At Police Station For Explicit Remark On Nishita Goswami

Assam megastar Zubeen Garg appeared at Panbazar Women Police Station on Monday evening, over a complaint registered by the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) for sexually explicit remarks on actress Nishita Goswami.

As per sources, the ASCW panel asked the police to carry out a thorough probe on Zubeen’s highly objectionable remarks on the actress at an award function in Guwahati recently. They have asked the police to revert as soon as possible.

The Commission also urged the Commissioner of Police to investigate the case i.e. registered under 3/21.

Therefter, the police have launched an investigation as per the directions of the commission.

During the interrogation, Zubin Garga was directed by the police to appear at the police station for questioning.

