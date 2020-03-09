Zubeen flies to Mumbai for Recuperation

Assam icon Zubeen Garg on Sunday evening flew to Mumbai for a recuperation phase, doctors said.

The singer was released from Nemcare Hospital on Sunday at 3:30 pm following improvement in his health condition. The singer was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed during an event in Guwahati on February 28.

Now his condition is stable and he is fit. But he will require rest. After spending a couple of weeks in Mumbai, he will be back for Bihu, Dr Hitesh Barua said.

It may be mentioned that the Nemcare hospital authority had set up a temporary studio for Zubeen Garg as the artist couldn’t stay away from the art.